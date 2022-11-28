Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dr Fauci says he’s open to theory that Covid came from a lab leak: ‘Just hasn’t been proven yet’

Fauci also criticises Chinese government’s zero-Covid policy

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 28 November 2022 14:56
Comments

Dr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirement

Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he has an “open mind” about the origins of the Covid-19 virus.

The outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday: “I have a completely open mind about that, despite people saying that I don’t.”

He was asked about the theory that the virus may have originated in a laboratory in China.

He said that a group of international, respected virologists had written that strong evidence shows the virus jumped from animals to humans, but said it “hasn’t been definitively proven”.

“Even when there’s nothing to hide, they [Chinese government] act in a suspicious, non-transparent way,” he said.

According to a report from Vanity Fair and ProPublica, published in October, the Wuhan Institute of Virology dealt with an unspecified emergency at the time Covid-19 began.

Recommended

This has reignited the debate about whether the virus might have come from a lab.

In a separate interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Dr Fauci said that he would like to “all of the details of what went on with the original people who were infected”.

He also criticised the Chinese government’s zero-Covid policy which is facing protests in the country in recent days on NBC.

China has continued with its policy of strict lockdowns, mass testing despite countries across the world dialing down pandemic restrictions to enable populations to live with the virus.

Recommended

“Their [Chinese government] approach has been very, very severe and rather draconian in the kinds of shutdowns without a seeming purpose,” he said to host Chuck Todd.

Last week chaotic scenes were witnessed during Dr Fauci’s final press conference when a reporter began shouting over his colleagues and demanding that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre take a question about the origins of Covid-19.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in