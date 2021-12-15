Fauci says 'no need for a variant-specific booster' as omicron wave looms

Top medical adviser insists that existing vaccines can help protect against new variants

Tom Fenton
Wednesday 15 December 2021 22:38
Comments
Pfizer's COVID Pill Protects Against Omicron Variant, New Study Finds

Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has encouraged Americans to have faith in already existing vaccines to combat the new omicron variant, dismissing the need for variant-specific jabs.

As The Hill reports, Dr Fauci defended the effectiveness of booster jabs on Wednesday, including those from Pfizer and Moderna. “Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”

His press briefing comments come after Pfizer’s recent announcement that it had already started work on a modified vaccine that should be even more effective in combatting the new variant.

Virus Outbreak Biden

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dr Fauci said omicron “undoubtedly compromises the effects” of two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in preventing infection – hence the emphasis that is now being placed upon a third booster jab.

Recommended

A South African study suggests that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against omicron, with only two doses, fell to just 33 per cent.

By contrast, a separate study emerging from the UK, where omicron cases have risen sharply, seems to show that a third dose does in fact increasing protection substantially – to between 70 and 75 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, the White House has once again emphasised the importance of getting a booster, ahead of what is expected to be a busy Christmas period where infection rates could rise exponentially.

“The message remains clear: if you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated and particularly in the arena of omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot,” Dr Fauci added.

The White House is banking on existing vaccines to help combat Omicron

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Newly-released CDC data indicates that around one in four fully vaccinated Americans have received their booster shot so far, with the overwhelming majority of recipients being the elderly.

For the Biden administration, the race is seemingly on to fast-track its booster programme, with warnings in place over shop and business closures if the omicron infection rate cannot be curtailed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in