Anthony Fauci has described a Fox News host’s comparison of him and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele as “disgusting” after the cable channel appeared reluctant to issue disciplinary action.

Lara Logan, a formerly respected foreign correspondent, told Fox News viewers on Monday that Dr Fauci could be compared to Mengele, a doctor known as the “Angel of Death” and who conducted brutal experiments on Jewish concentration camp inmates at Auschwitz.

Ms Logan had attempted to accuse Dr Fauci, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of “representing Mengele” because of his work on Covid.

Dozens of Republican figures and Fox News anchors have compared Covid health measures to life in Nazi Germany.

That is despite the US government’s actions to control the Covid outbreak bearing no resemblance to the crimes committed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, during which more than six million people were killed.

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday, Dr Fauci told host Chris Hayes, “What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that.”

Ms Logan, who has not been disciplined by Fox News, has faced condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the Auschwitz Museum, who was blocked by the Fox News host on Twitter on Wednesday after she was accused of being “disrespectful to victims” and was “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline”.

The museum went on to say that her comparison of Covid and the Holocaust was “shameful” and said Ms Logan was “exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic, and people who fight for saving human lives”.

Ms Logan host has continued to attack Dr Fauci, and on Wednesday shared an article that appeared to blame the NIAID director for harming HIV-positive foster children who were enrolled in AIDS medication trials during the 80s, and incorrectly suggesting that children were killed in the trials.

On Friday, Dr Fauci was due to appear on Fox News for his first interview with the increasingly controversial cable channel in more than a month, and his second in almost five months. He will be interviewed by Neil Cavuto on the Fox Business show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” .