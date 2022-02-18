Fauci says time to start ‘inching’ back toward normality
Even with the positive trends, Covid-19 numbers remain high with some 2,200 Americans dying each day, most of them unvaccinated
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that it is time for the United States to start inching back towards normality, despite remaining risks from COVID-19.
In an interview with Reuters, Fauci said U.S. states are facing tough choices in their efforts to balance the need to protect their citizens from infections and the growing fatigue with a pandemic that has dragged into its third year.
“There is no perfect solution to this,” said Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser and a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. health officials said they were preparing new COVID-19 guidance on many aspects of the virus response as the Omicron surge in cases declines.
That followed announcements by several states including New Jersey, New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon that they were lifting mask mandates for schools or other public settings in the coming weeks.
“The fact that the world and the United States and particularly certain parts of the United States are just up to here with COVID - they just really need to somehow get their life back,” he said.
“You don’t want to be reckless and throw everything aside, but you’ve got to start inching towards that.”
Even with the positive trends, COVID numbers remain high with some 2,200 Americans dying each day, most of them unvaccinated.
The current seven-day daily average of COVID-19 cases is about 147,000, a decrease of some 40 per cent from the previous week, according to government data. Over the same period, hospital admissions fell about 28 per cent to 9,500 per day.
Fauci acknowledged that states’ revised policies could involve tradeoffs and some unnecessary infections, but hewing too closely to strict prevention policies was also harmful.
“Is the impact on mental health, is the impact on development of kids, is the impact on schools - is that balanced against trying to be totally pristine and protecting against infection? I don’t have the right answer to that,” he said.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies