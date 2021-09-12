The FBI has released previously classified details of its own investigation - named Operation Encore - into alleged links between the 9/11 attacks and the Saudi government.

A week after Joe Biden signed an executive order vowing to make public information the government had into the Al-Qaeda attacks in New York and Washington DC that killed 3,000, the FBI released a heavily redacted, 16-page summary of its own probe into possible links between the hijackers and Saudi officials.

He promised that an FBI electronic communication dating from April 4 2016, would be made public by September 11 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.