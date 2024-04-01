Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Driver rams car into FBI office gate in Atlanta

The vehicle was seen wedged against a security gate just after noon

Dan Gooding
Monday 01 April 2024 20:34
Comments
<p>A car rammed into a barrier at the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office on 1 April 2024</p>

A car rammed into a barrier at the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office on 1 April 2024

(Fox News)

A car was rammed into a security gate at an FBI field office in Georgia on Monday lunchtime.

The vehicle, a red SUV, was seen wedged against a retractable barrier at the office on Century Parkway NE in Atlanta.

A spokesperson told The Independent that it happened just after 12pm local time.

“The suspect was taken into custody by Dekalb Police,” the spokesperson said. “There are no injuries and agents are checking the car as a precaution. We don’t have any further information at this time.”

In aerial footage, the vehicle’s hood could be seen crumpled against the rising barrier, with an armoured vehicle just behind it.

Bomb squad technicians reportedly checked the vehicle over and gave it the all-clear.

The Independent approached the DeKalb County Police Department for further comment, with a spokesperson saying the FBI was dealing with the investigation.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in