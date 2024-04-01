Driver rams car into FBI office gate in Atlanta

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A car was rammed into a security gate at an FBI field office in Georgia on Monday lunchtime.

The vehicle, a red SUV, was seen wedged against a retractable barrier at the office on Century Parkway NE in Atlanta.

A spokesperson told The Independent that it happened just after 12pm local time.

“The suspect was taken into custody by Dekalb Police,” the spokesperson said. “There are no injuries and agents are checking the car as a precaution. We don’t have any further information at this time.”

In aerial footage, the vehicle’s hood could be seen crumpled against the rising barrier, with an armoured vehicle just behind it.

Bomb squad technicians reportedly checked the vehicle over and gave it the all-clear.

The Independent approached the DeKalb County Police Department for further comment, with a spokesperson saying the FBI was dealing with the investigation.