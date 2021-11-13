Hackers send out thousands of fake emails from FBI account
Josh Marcus
Saturday 13 November 2021 22:04
San Francisco
Hackers were able to break into the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s email systems on Saturday and send out tens of thousands of fake emails from an FBI address, according to cybersecurity researchers.
Ironically, the hacked messages warned of a possible cyber attack, according to the monitoring group Spamhaus Project.
The agency said it is aware of the cyberattack.
“This is an ongoing situation and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time,” the FBI said in a statement to Bloomberg News, which reported on the breach.
More details to come on this breaking news story...
