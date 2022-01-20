The Federal Bureau of Investigations has carried out a “court -authorised” search of Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home in Texas.

The Democratic lawmaker says he will “fully cooperate in any investigation” after agents arrived at the property in Laredo, Texas.

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed their presence in the area “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” but would not give details on the investigation.

“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” she said.

Representative Cuellar was first elected to the state’s 28th District in 2004, and previously served as a state legislator and Texas secretary of state.

He is one of the most powerful Texas Democrats in Congress as he sits on the House Appropriations Committee.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” his office said in a statement.

The FBI also arrived at an office in Laredo that houses the “Texans for Henry Cuellar” offices, according to KGNS News.