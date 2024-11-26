Fugitive on FBI’s most wanted list arrested in tiny UK town after 20 years on the run
Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was arrested on Monday after 20 years on the run
An animal rights extremist wanted on terrorism charges for two California bombings in 2003 was arrested after being on the run from police for over two decades.
Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was arrested Monday in Wales near Conwy, the National Crime Agency said on Tuesday. He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives.
Investigators say San Diego planted two bombs that exploded about an hour apart on August 28, 2003, on the campus of a biotechnology company in Emeryville, California. He's also accused of setting off another bomb at a nutritional products company in Pleasanton, California, a month later.
The bombings didn't injure anyone, but authorities said the biotechnology bomb was intended to harm first responders.
"Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. "There's a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way."
Police believe San Diego bombed the firms because they worked with another organization that had conducted experiments on animals.
San Diego was ordered held in custody after making his first court appearance in Westminster Magistrates' Court to face extradition.
Additional reporting from AP.
