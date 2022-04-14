FDA approves Covid breathalyzer that can detect cases in three minutes

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorisation to a device that takes a sampe of someone’s breath and can identify positive Covid tests in less than three minutes, the agency announced on Thursday.

The InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is only allowed to be operated by a trained professional, returns results faster than common at-home tests, according to its creators.

"The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency," Dr. Jeff Shuren, the FDA’s top COVID-19 testing official, said in a statement .

The marks the first time the agency has approved a breath-based test for use in the US.

The machine is about the size of a carry-on suitcase, and is designed for use in medical settings or at testing sites.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.