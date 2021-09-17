FDA panel rejects plan for wide access to Covid vaccine booster shots

The US Food and Drug Administration has rejected a Biden administration proposal to offer Pfizer booster Covid shots to most Americans.

In a vote of 16 to 12, a panel of experts decided against the plan on Friday, citing insufficient data on the safety or necessity of the additional shots.

“I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic,” one panelist, Dr Cody Meissner of Tufts University, told the Associated Press . “And I think it’s important that the main message we transmit is that we’ve got to get everyone two doses.”

Over the course of an hours-long discussion, the panelists lamented that Pfizer had not provided enough data to make a clear decision, and that Israel’s experience with the boosters would not necessarily be replicated in the United States.

The decision comes as a setback for President Joe Biden, who had vigorously promoted the idea of booster shots as a way to combat the pandemic.

Later this afternoon, however, the FDA panel could still vote to approve the boosters for older Americans, possibly those over 60 or 65 years old.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow