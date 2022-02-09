FDA may halt approval on cancer drugs developed in China

The FDA may halt approval on some cancer drugs and other medications being developed in China after concerns were raised over the whether the results of drug studies carried out in the country could be applied to the US population.

Regulators also raised concerns that some of the studies use outdated designs, ultimately questioning the quality of the studies themselves.

“We have nothing against drugs being developed in China,” the director of the FDA’s cancer-drugs division,Richard Pazdur, told The Wall Street Journal. “Our issue is, are those results generalisable to the US population?”

More follows...