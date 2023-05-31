Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has begun her 11-year prison sentence after being found guilty of defrauding investors in her Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

She will serve her time at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas – an all-female facility that is located around 100 miles from Houston.

The minimum security prison houses around 600 inmates, and runs a variety of programmes intended to prepare prisoners for life after incarceration, according to Camp Bryan’s handbook.

Most of the inmates have been convicted of white-collar crimes, low-level drug offences, or harbouring illegal immigrants, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Among the inmates at Camp Bryan is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reality TV star Jen Shah, who is serving six years behind bars for wire fraud. Shah has posted several blog entries from the prison, which she said does not have “many kind people in this place”.

Former inmates include Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate agent convicted of participating in the January 6 riots.

Ms Ryan told how she passed her 60-day sentence eating bologna sandwiches and watching television, in a Twitter video after her release.

Dawn breaks at the Federal Prison Camp where Elizabeth Holmes, the former founder and CEO of Theranos, is expected to arrive to begin her 11 year sentence for fraud relating to the defunct company Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. (AP)

According to the Wall Street Journal, John Carreyrou’s 2018 book Bad Blood which documented her rise and fall is available in the prison library.

Inmates told the Journal they were eagerly anticipating Holmes’ arrival.

“Some people are like 'I want to be her friend’,” Tasha Wade, a current inmate, told the newspaper.

Inmates are kept in dormitory style cells at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas (Zoukis Consulting Group / YouTube)

New inmates are required to undergo drug testing at the facility, and there are also a number of health and counselling services available to those who need it.

Given that the facility largely houses non-violent offenders, security is minimal and inmates stay in dorm-style accommodation.

Holmes’ day will begin at 6am, when inmates are woken up for meals and work; people failing to comply with the strict wake-up rules are subject to punishments.

Federal Prison Camp Bryan, in Texas, is a minimum security facility where Elizabeth Holmes is due to begin her 11-year sentence for fraud (Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Inmates are then counted at five different times during the day, when they must assemble in specific areas (once again, punishments are doled out to those who are not present at these times).

The prison features a study, game room, and work programmes that see all inmates take part in a six-week course on the importance of efficiency in the workplace before they are placed into a role – with some prisoners earning as little as $0.12 per hour in some assignments, including the kitchen, where all new inmates spend their first three months working.

According to the handbook, “All designated inmates are required to develop a financial plan to meet their financial obligations”, which for Holmes will mean reparations of $452m.

Among the activities on offer at the prison are arts and crafts courses, as well as leisure facilities such as a gym. Inmates are also encouraged to take part in technical courses, which cover everything from cosmetology to Microsoft-business applications, and small business management.

How will Holmes keep in touch with her family?

Holmes is married to Billy Evans, and the pair have two children, William, 2, and newborn Invicta. She lives around 100 miles from her family, who will be permitted to visit at weekends.

Inmates at Camp Bryan are also permitted to take part in video sessions with their friends and family, according to the handbook, as well as to send and receive text messages.

Prior to beginning her sentence at Camp Bryan, Holmes spent the weekend with her husband and children at the beach near the family’s rented home in San Diego.