FedEx has condemned a former employee who publicly bragged that he wouldn’t deliver packages to Biden supporters.

Vincent Paterno, 39, made the provocative claim in a 16 September TikTok video, in which he delivered a foul-mouthed rant while wearing his FedEx uniform.

“What’s up, TikTok?” Mr Paterno said. “Just wanted to come on here and let all you know if you don’t have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f***ing camel toe posted up in front of your house, or Black Lives Matter, I will not deliver your s***.”

The video quickly went viral, and drew howls of protest from other TikTok users.

“This man just admitted to withholding mail over political beliefs,” one wrote in a comment directed “@FBI.”

“You about to lose your job,” another wrote.

“I don’t feel like him getting fired is enough for me,” someone else argued. “People get medicine delivered to them. I want him arrested.”

Eventually, FedEx itself weighed in.

“We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx,” a spokesperson for the company told TooFab. “This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company.”

On TikTok, there has been some debate about whether Mr Paterno was fired or quit. Mr Paterno says he told FedEx he was leaving the company long before he posted his controversial video.

As proof, he posted screenshots of two text conversations that he says were with his boss, in which he appears to give notice in August and then follows up on 13 September. The viral video was posted three days later.

On TikTok, however, users were unconvinced.

“He got fired and says he quit,” one wrote, adding an “lol” emoji.

“Boy am I glad you got fired,” another taunted.

“Do your job bro,” another commented. “Nothing American about trying to divide the country more than it already is.”