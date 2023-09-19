Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Kansas father is mourning the death of his wife and two of their children, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend.

McPherson County Sheriff’s deputies made the tragic discovery inside a camper at the Inman Motocross track on Saturday.

Although the names of the victims were not released by authorities, family members have identified them as Felicia Richey, who was pregnant, and her two children Tison, 10, and Bentley, 13.

Loved ones of the deceased said in the description of a GoFundMe page that the family had died suddenly from carbon monoxide poisoning. The sheriff’s office did not provide details surrounding the deaths but said an investigation is underway.

The victims are survived by Richey’s husband and the father of her children, Jason Richey, and the couple’s three-year-old son, KCRG reported. Mr Richey said in a Facebook post that members of the community had managed to save the family’s dog.

“I wanna thank everyone for the prayers and thoughts,” Mr Richey wrote. “... to me this dog is a miracle from momma and the boys to me, I feel like and she’ll be absolutely loved and cared for by all her family along the way.”

Felicia Richey, who was pregnant, and her two children Tison and Bentley were found dead inside a camper on Saturday (GoFundMe)

“We are asking for your help with removing the stress from the family on the cost of arranging their 3 funerals and time away from work to grieve. All funds will go directly to Jason,” the description of the GoFundMe read. “If you can not support financially, please keep this family in your prayers and share with others. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.”

As of Tuesday evening, more than $47,000 had been raised.

In an interview with KWCH, Richey’s great-uncle John Pohlman remembered her as a devoted mother and wife.

“This was an unexpected tragedy and it’s just a huge loss for, I think, everyone that knew them and knew [Felicia] but especially the family is just devastated by it,” Mr Pohlman said. “A real kind, tender-hearted lady that loved her boys ...They were really the focus of her life.”