Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Relatives and lawyers of Fernando Baez give speech after rugby players sentenced

Holly Patrick
Monday 06 February 2023 17:10
Comments

Watch live as relatives and lawyers for Fernando Baez Sosa give a speech after five rugby players accused of killing the 18-year-old were handed life sentences.

Judges at a court in Dolores, Argentina, ruled that eight men now aged between 21 and 23 were responsible for the law student's death.

Matias Benicello, Ciro Pertossi, Luciano Perossi, Maximo Thomsen, and Enzo Comelli were sentenced to live imprisonment.

Blas Cinalli, Lucas Pertossi, and Ayrton Viollaz were sentenced to 15 years in prison for their secondary involvement in the killing.

Baez was killed after he was attacked from behind before being beaten to death after a fight broke out in a nightclub in Villa Gesell on 18 January 2020.

Recommended

Those involved in the fight were evicted from the premises, but an argument continued in the street.

Mr Baez was separated from his friends and was beaten by eight attackers, later dying of his injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in