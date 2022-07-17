A California theme park was forced to close early after multiple fights broke out and gunfire was reported.

Police received a number of 911 calls about possible gunfire at Knott’s Berry Farm near Anaheim, California on Saturday night.

Officers who responded determined that no shots had been fired but out of precaution, park bosses closed early at the 57-acre attraction.

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority,” the park said in a statement.

“On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park three hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers.

“This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

According to social media posts, rumors of a shooting caused guests at the park to run and hide.

“There was a fight while everyone was crowded to get out,” wrote one guest on Facebook. “Suddenly everyone was screaming and then running. We were let out through the staff only area.”

Orange County Fire Authority said three people were injured in the fights and two of them were taken to hospital for treatment, while one declined.

The park was expected to reopen on Sunday with its regular hours.