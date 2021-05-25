The man filming the video says it best: “This s*** crazy, boy. Final Destination, literally.”

Over the weekend, TikTok user alow420 posted a video showing a van crashed by the side of the road with a massive log impaled straight through the middle of the window.

The Independent was not able to reach the TikTok user for comment, and it does not appear anyone was hurt in the crash.

Since it was posted, the clip has gone viral, particularly on Twitter, inspiring comparisons to an eerily similar scene in the 2003 horror film Final Destination 2. In the movie, a woman has a premonition about a group of people dying in a car crash. In an effort to stop this from happening, she prevents a group of cars from getting onto the highway, only for a log falling off a lumber truck to set off a chain of increasingly spectacular deaths.

Many couldn’t help but compare the video to the movie.

“Clearly it wasn’t a millennial driving we all watched final destination 2 and know better,” Twitter user queenveej wrote.

“See because I watched final destination when I see s*** like that.... next lane I go... lmao,” added user Juice_____.

One social media user noted that in the five-filmFinal Destination series, literally anything could kill anyone at any time time, and it had “ruined laser eye surgery, garbage disposals, pigeons, dentists, goldfish, tanning salons,” among much more.

To truly compound the funhouse mirror effect of social media videos being compared to the film, one Twitter user posted a response featuring another TikTok, mixing footage of someone driving behind a flatbed with the actual Final Destination scene in question.

Automotive mayhem seems to do well on social media, with YouTube featuring compilations of “TikTok Car Fails.”

In one instance, sure to horrify parents everything, a group of teens in 2019 made a TikTok from inside of a flipped over car, laughing and lip-syncing to a song.

In a recent lawsuit, a California court opened up the possibility that Snapchat could be sued for its “speed filter,” a feature which shows a user’s speed on top of photos, for allegedly causing a car accident. The company has said the feature disables at high speeds.