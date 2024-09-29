Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuations and road closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Some residents of Conyers, Georgia were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday as officials scrambled to control a fire that reignited at a nearby chemical plant.

Around 5 a.m. a sprinkler at a BioLab plant malfunctioned which caused water to spray onto a chemical and form a large reaction. As a result, a massive dark smoke plume could be seen in the sky over the city.

The malfunction also caused a small fire to start on the roof, but it was later contained.

Hours later, the fire reignited prompting officials to implement an evacuation order for residents close to the plant.

Officials in Rockdale County said they had implored “all hands on deck” to control the fire at a BioLab plant. Multiple roads were closed for the safety of residences.

Other residents of Conyer were asked to shelter in place until at least 8 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…