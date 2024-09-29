Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuations and road closures

BioLab sprinkler went off early Sunday morning causing a massive chemical reaction

Ariana Baio
New York
Sunday 29 September 2024 22:52
A large smoke plume formed in Conyers, Georgia after a fire at a chemical plant caused a large chemical reaction
A large smoke plume formed in Conyers, Georgia after a fire at a chemical plant caused a large chemical reaction (11Alive / YouTube)

Some residents of Conyers, Georgia were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday as officials scrambled to control a fire that reignited at a nearby chemical plant.

Around 5 a.m. a sprinkler at a BioLab plant malfunctioned which caused water to spray onto a chemical and form a large reaction. As a result, a massive dark smoke plume could be seen in the sky over the city.

The malfunction also caused a small fire to start on the roof, but it was later contained.

Hours later, the fire reignited prompting officials to implement an evacuation order for residents close to the plant.

Officials in Rockdale County said they had implored “all hands on deck” to control the fire at a BioLab plant. Multiple roads were closed for the safety of residences.

Other residents of Conyer were asked to shelter in place until at least 8 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

