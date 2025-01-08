Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Southern California battled multiple raging wildfires, they faced a critical issue: no water in some fire hydrants.

Four major fires have devastated the region, growing to cover more than 15,000 acres since they began on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, they had not been contained at all.

More than 400 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department have been deployed to fight the Palisades Fire alone, Kristin Crowley, chief of the department, said at a Wednesday morning press conference, noting the blaze was “stretching the capacity of our emergency services to their maximum limits.”

But they ran into another issue: a lack of water in hydrants.

The Palisades area has three large tanks that provide water for the hydrants, each holding about a million gallons. The first tank ran out of water at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the second tank ran out at 8:30 p.m. and the third ran out at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The water was being consumed at a rate faster than the tanks could be replenished, officials said.

open image in gallery A firefighter stands on top of a fire truck to battle the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. ( Getty Images )

“We pushed the system to the extreme,” Janisse Quiñones, the chief executive officer and chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said at a press conference Wednesday, noting that the Pacific Palisades neighborhood saw four times the normal demand for 15 hours in a row.

She pleaded with locals to conserve water so that fire crews could use as much as possible. Quiñones said: “We’re fighting a wildfire with urban water systems — and that is really challenging.”

Fighting that much fire requires lots of water, but that effort has been stymied due to the windstorm — with gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour — that’s both fanning the flames and preventing crews from using air support to battle the blaze.

open image in gallery Firefighters fight the flames from the Palisades Fire burning a house during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. ( Getty Images )

Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works, said that fighting wildfires using fire hydrants for multiple hours on end is not sustainable. “That’s why air support is so critical to the firefight, and unfortunately, wind and air visibility have prevented that support,” he said.

One official called the wildfires “a historical natural disaster.”

Two people have died and an unknown number have been injured as a result of the fires, officials said at the press conference. Tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate the city, which has now become unrecognizable.

“There’s no water in the fire hydrants,” Rick Caruso, a Los Angeles developer, told the Los Angeles Times. He owns the Palisades Village shopping center. “The firefighters are there, and there’s nothing they can do — we’ve got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. ... It should never happen,” he added.