Fire at Manhattan high-rise hotel injures seven

Seven people were injured by a fire on Monday that broke out inside a Midtown Manhattan high-rise hotel being built next to the News Corp headquarters.

The fire was reported just after 10:20am. The blaze erupted on the 10th floor of the 49-story tower that will eventually be home to the Hotel Riu Manhattan Plaza Times Square.

According to a spokesperson for the New York Fire Department said that 78 firefighters have responded to the blaze.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed that the seven people who were injured in the fire were all civilians. Five of the injured required hospitalisation, and two others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Photos of the building - just steps away from Times Square - showed smoke rising in pillars from the high-rise and spreading out as it lifted into the Manhattan skyline.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.