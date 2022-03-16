Huge blaze tears through Walmart distribution centre
A huge blaze has torn through a Walmart distribution centre in Indiana causing an enormous smoke cloud visible for miles.
Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.
Town officials say they are receiving a large number of 911 calls about the fireand urging residents to only call in an emergency.
Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey says the fire is so big that it is now showing up on weather radar.
But the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says that there are currently no air quality or hazmat issues impacting the school district.
There are currently no reports of any injuries caused by the fire.
