Three killed as two firefighting helicopters collide mid-air in California

Three people have been killed after two firefighting helicopters collided mid-air while battling a blaze in Riverside County in Southern California.

The tragic accident unfolded when emergency fire services were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, authorities said

After the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Two helicopters were working to put out the blaze when the aircrafts collided in the air.

One of the helicopters crashed into a hillside, killing all three people – the pilot and two crew members – on board.

Meanwhile, the second aircraft managed to land safely, making a hard landing with no serious injuries.

In a press conference on Monday, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said: “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot.”

Chief Fulcher said the crash caused an “additional” four-acre fire, which was later extinguished.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family, co-workers and personnel,” Chief Fulcher added, saying it was a “tragic loss” for the community and the fire departments.

Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California (AP)

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” he said.

“The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

He added: “We think about this and how it affects the families. They have lost, we have lost, three great individuals.”

Officials have met with two of the families that lost their loved ones and are due to meet with the third.

The victims have not yet been identified and the crash is currently being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report