Watch live aerial view of California wildfires as flames continue to rage
Watch live aerial view of the California wildfires on Saturday (11 January) as the deadly blazes continue to rage.
Officials continue to battle the stubborn blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres, as the death toll hit 11.
Winds were set to calm between Friday and Saturday, although strong gusts were still reported. Winds are predicted to return Sunday and next week, with the death toll from the current fires expected to climb in the coming days, officials said.
Firefighters and residents have been injured in the life-threatening outbreak, which continued to force evacuation orders and warning for some 153,000 people.
There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained.
Officials gave an update on the Eaton Fire early Friday afternoon.
“It looks like a war zone. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told reporters.
