Seven missing after huge fireworks warehouse explosion in California

Seven people are missing following a huge fireworks warehouse explosion in California.

A blaze broke out at the storage facility in Yolo, 40 miles outside of Sacramento, Tuesday, erupting into a huge fireball. Aerial footage from the scene showed large plumes of black smoke spreading across the surrounding farmland.

In an update on Wednesday, the Esparto Fire Protection District and the State Fire Marshal’s Office said that seven individuals remain unaccounted for.

“First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals,” a statement to NBC News said. It is not clear if the seven missing people were workers or lived nearby.

open image in gallery CAL firefighters arrived at the scene in Yolo County to assist with the huge explosion ( Cal Fire LNU/X )

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office added that the warehouse fire was still burning days after the blast.

Officials had warned residents living near the factory to evacuate following the explosion due to the “immediate threat to life.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation but it took place days before July 4 celebrations that will see millions of Americans involved in firework displays across the country.

“As many of you are aware, there was a significant explosion earlier today near the Esparto/Madison area, specifically around County Road 23 and County Road 86A. A warehouse storing fireworks exploded and continues to burn,” the YCSO wrote in a statement Tuesday.

open image in gallery Huge plumes of black smoke continued throughout the night Tuesday ( CAL Fire LNU/X )

People who were staying in Madison and the Madison Migrant Center were told they could return home Tuesday. A one-mile evacuation area remains in place around the scene.

The fire is expected to take days to cool down, and when it does, explosive experts will safely assess and secure the area, the YCSO said.

“We strongly urge everyone to continue avoiding the area for the next several days so that fire crews, law enforcement, and emergency personnel can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Cal Fire firefighters said they deployed air and ground resources to assist Yolo County officials with the incident.

The fire remains a critical situation, and officials issued a stark warning to residents: “Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.”