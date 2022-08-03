Senate confirms first Black four-star Marine general

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lt Gen Michael Langley is set to become the first four-star Black general in the history of the Marines following his Senate confirmation.

Mr Langley will attain the new rank at a ceremony scheduled for this weekend. President Joe Biden nominated him for the role in June.

The Marine Corps, which was created 246 years ago, announced the Senate confirmation on Tuesday.

“At his promoted rank, Langley will serve as the commander of US Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and will command all US military forces in Africa”, the corps said in a statement. He will be in charge of around 6,000 troops.

After growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, Mr Langley graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was commissioned in 1985 as a 2nd Lt Artillery Officer.

“Langley has commanded Marines at every level from platoon to regiment, serving in Okinawa, Japan and Afghanistan,” the Marines said. During his 37 years of service, he’s also been posted in Somalia.

Mr Langley thanked his father, stepmother and two sisters during his confirmation hearing in July. His father served in the Air Force for 25 years.

“As many nominees have said in testimony before me, military families form the bedrock upon which our Joint Force readiness stands”, he said, according to The Washington Post. “Without their support, I would not be here today.”

Mr Langley is one of several Black three-star generals to have served in the Marines. He was promoted to that rank last year. African Americans in other branches have reached the rank of four-star general, such as the current defense secretary – retired four-star Army General Lloyd Austin.

Mr Langley has been a commander at all levels, from platoons with dozens of soldiers, to regiments, which has thousands of troops.

The Post wrote last month that in the late 1980s, Mr Langley was a powerlifter who “dominated flag football games”, he was “an intellectual who set records for how many training courses he wrote” and he was so efficient at solving problems that his superiors “frequently tapped him to mediate workplace disputes”.

Retired General Robert Neller served as the Marine commandant from 2015 until 2019. He told The Post that Mr Langley “gets stuff done, and people tend to like working for him”.

The new commander of US forces in Africa will be in charge supporting African countries in strengthening their own forces as well as keeping an eye on Russian and Chinese activities on the continent.

While direct combat doesn’t occur often, there are rising terrorist groups, including al-Shabbab, which are considered to be US national security threats. In recent years, US troops have been struck by fatal attacks in Kenya and Niger.

Mr Langley will also be in charge of aiding African nations handle the climate crisis, growing populations, and unstable political conditions.

During his confirmation hearing, he said that “military power alone” wouldn’t be sufficient.

“They require an integration of diplomatic efforts from Department of State, development endeavours from USAID, and comprehensive strategies from other allies and partners operating in Africa”, he added.