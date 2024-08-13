Fisherman saves missing 7-year-old girl after he hears crying

Support truly

A 7-year-old girl who went missing from a campsite in Washington state was found and rescued after a local fisherman heard her crying.

Shelby Wolff had been staying with her grandparents at the Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway, in Clark County, but vanished on Sunday evening.

Deputies and area residents conducted a search for the youngster but she was not located, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shelby remained missing overnight, despite the efforts of search and rescue teams.

Efforts continued in the morning and sheriff’s marine patrol and major crimes unit were called for help. Access to Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway was closed while the search was ongoing.

Shelby Wolff, 7, had been staying with her grandparents at the Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway before her disappearance on Sunday evening ( Google Maps )

According to the sheriff’s office, around 8:45 am Monday, a local fisherman heard a child crying for help from a steep section of shoreline and called 911.

Marine patrol was able to get to the shoreline and get the youngster safely on the boat. She was then taken back to the boat dock to be reunited with her family.

A representative with the sheriff’s office told local outlet KGW-TV that Shelby possibly slipped and fell into bushes, becoming disoriented. She was not seriously injured, but was checked out by medical personnel at the scene, the sheriff’s office added.

In a post on Facebook, Shelby’s sister, Cammy Wolff, confirmed that the child was now “safe and unharmed.” "Thank you to all who reached out as well as prayed for my family and I during this time! Love you all,” she wrote.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office thanked the volunteers and community members who helped in the search for Shelby.