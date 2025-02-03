Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Boston court has stepped in to protect a dwindling species of whale, who would otherwise be under threat from loosening regulations for fishermen.

Commercial fishermen thought they had scored a huge win days before President Donald Trump took office when the federal government withdrew a proposal that would have required more ships to slow down in East Coast waters to protect the whale.

Authorities said there was no way to implement the rules before Trump took office, and the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision Thursday, reinstating a federal law banning lobster fishing in a 200-nautical-mile area off the New England coast from Feb. 1 to April 30 annually.

The decision was taken to prevent lethal entanglement in lobster fishing gear, one of the biggest threats to the North Atlantic right whale. The are currently less than 380 of the species left, with the other major threat collisions with large ships.

The winter fishing ban is important to the whales' survival because it takes place during months in which the giant animals are present in large numbers off the New England coast, said a group of environmental organizations that sued to reinstate the closure. The appeals court decision "represents a major victory for right whale conservation," said Jane Davenport, a senior attorney with Defenders of Wildlife, one of the groups that sued.

open image in gallery Fisherman thought rules around the speed of their boats and areas they could try and catch lobsters in would be loosened, but a court has reverse the decision. ( AP )

The closure "affects only a handful of lobstermen for three months but protects right whales from the deadly fishing gear entanglements driving this species towards extinction," Davenport said.

Commercial fishermen are deciding how to respond to the appeals court ruling about lobster fishing, said Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association.

"While we are disappointed at the ruling handed down today we are working with our counsels on what our options are for our next move," Casoni said.

The right whale was once abundant off the East Coast but was decimated during the commercial whaling era generations ago and has been slow to recover. Some scientists have said warming ocean temperatures are a problem for whales because they cause the animals to stray from established protected zones in search of food.