Notorious gang leader recaptured more than a year after prison escape

A fugitive drug trafficker has been recaptured more than a year after he escaped from prison, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced Wednesday.

José Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito,” who led a gang called Los Choneros in Ecuador is wanted by authorities in Ecuador and the United States.

Macias, who has been indicted in New York City on charges he imported thousands of pounds of cocaine into the United States, was captured in the Ecuadorian city of Manta, his hometown, officials in Ecuador said.

An Interpol arrest warrant had issued for Macias after his mysterious prison escape in early 2024 from the Guayaquil Regional Prison, where he was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking. Ecuadorian authorities have yet to explain how he escaped. They only learned of his escape when a military contingent arrived to transfer him to another maximum-security prison but failed to find him in his cell.

Wednesday’s announcement of his arrest comes in the same week that Federico Gómez, alias “Fede,” the leader of another gang called Las Aguilas, was confirmed to have escaped from an Ecuadorian prison.

open image in gallery Poster shows Adolfo Macías, alias Fito, the leader of Los Choneros gang ( AP )

Last year, U.S. Attorney John Durham said in a news release that Macias led Los Choneros and its “network of assassins and drug and weapon traffickers” since at least 2020.

With an extensive criminal record including charges of murder and organized crime, Macías has cultivated a cult status among fellow gang members and the public in his home country.

While behind bars in 2023, he released a video addressed to “the Ecuadorian people” while flanked by armed men. He also threw parties in prison, where he had access to everything from liquor to roosters for cockfighting matches.

The seven-count indictment unsealed in Brooklyn charges Macías and an unidentified co-defendant with international cocaine distribution, conspiracy and weapons counts, including smuggling firearms from the United States.

open image in gallery Aerial view of the Guayaquil Regional Prison ( AFP via Getty Images )

Los Choneros employed people to buy firearms, components and ammunition in the United States and smuggle them into Ecuador, according to the indictment. Cocaine would flow into the United States with the help of Mexican cartels.

“Los Choneros operated a vast network responsible for the shipment and distribution of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from South America through Central America and Mexico to the United States and elsewhere,” the indictment says.

Last year, the U.S. classified Los Choneros as one of the most violent gangs and affirmed its connection to powerful Mexican drug cartels who threaten Ecuador and the surrounding region.

Authorities in Ecuador have classified the gang as a terrorist organization. Earlier this month, the Ecuadorian government announced the reward for the capture of Macías would be increased to $1 million.