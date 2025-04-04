Five nurses who work on same floor of Massachusetts maternity unit all diagnosed with brain tumors
Six other staff members at Mass General Brigham’s Newton-Wellesley Hospital also had health issues
Five nurses working on the same floor of a maternity unit at a Massachusetts hospital have all developed brain tumors.
Mass General Brigham’s Newton-Wellesley Hospital, in Newton, said five of its staff members on the fifth-floor unit were discovered to have benign tumors, according to NBC 10 Boston.
Additionally, six other staff members were found to have other health concerns. Hospital officials have interviewed 11 others since April 1.
"After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants," the hospital said in a statement.
"Every staff member who came forward was given the opportunity to be interviewed by the Occupational Health and Safety team to evaluate each diagnosis in the context of their individual medical history and risk factors. To evaluate for any possible environmental exposures in that area of the hospital, comprehensive environmental assessments following CDC guidelines began in December.
“The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor."
The Massachusetts Nurses Association told the outlet that the hospital’s environmental testing was not comprehensive. A union representative said it had received more than 300 responses from people at Newton-Wellesley and is working to obtain medical records and provide a direct follow-up.
The union told NBC 10 that the hospital cannot make the issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion.
It’s its own statement, the hospital announced that its top priority is the well-being of its staff and patients. Officials will be holding another town hall within the next week.
