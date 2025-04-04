Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five nurses working on the same floor of a maternity unit at a Massachusetts hospital have all developed brain tumors.

Mass General Brigham’s Newton-Wellesley Hospital, in Newton, said five of its staff members on the fifth-floor unit were discovered to have benign tumors, according to NBC 10 Boston.

Additionally, six other staff members were found to have other health concerns. Hospital officials have interviewed 11 others since April 1.

"After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants," the hospital said in a statement.

"Every staff member who came forward was given the opportunity to be interviewed by the Occupational Health and Safety team to evaluate each diagnosis in the context of their individual medical history and risk factors. To evaluate for any possible environmental exposures in that area of the hospital, comprehensive environmental assessments following CDC guidelines began in December.

“The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor."

The Massachusetts Nurses Association told the outlet that the hospital’s environmental testing was not comprehensive. A union representative said it had received more than 300 responses from people at Newton-Wellesley and is working to obtain medical records and provide a direct follow-up.

The union told NBC 10 that the hospital cannot make the issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion.

It’s its own statement, the hospital announced that its top priority is the well-being of its staff and patients. Officials will be holding another town hall within the next week.