Man suspected of shooting five police officers in Minnesota arrested

The officers are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries

Kelly Rissman,Graig Graziosi
Thursday 12 October 2023 20:50
Comments

Benton County ‘critical incident’ scene where five officers were shot

A man in Minnesota suspected of shooting five police officers has been arrested.

The suspect was still on the scene near Princeton, Minnesota when police responded to the incident, according to WCCO.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, according to the publication.

Police dispatch radio messages revealed that officers were executing a warrant at the suspect’s home when the shooting began, according to the Star Tribune. Officers reportedly were intending to search the suspect’s home, though the purpose of the search is currently unknown.

One officer was reportedly shot in the chest and the pelvis, according to police radio messages.

All of the officers were involved in the Sherburne County Drug Task Force, according to police.

The suspect’s criminal history includes a felony drug conviction in 2006 as well as another conviction on the same charge in the mid-1980s, according to court records.

The suspect was reportedly wounded in the exchange with police.

A heavy police response vehicle and officers in tactical gear wait near a Princeton, Minnesota property where five law enforcement officers were shot

(screengrab/ Fox9)

“The suspect was injured in the incident and was transported for treatment,” Benton County Sheirff Troy Heck told the Star Tribune in a statement. “The cause and extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.”

According to WCCO, three officers were being treated at North Memorial Hospital and the other two were being treated at St Cloud Hospital.

They were all suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet added.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said that “while there is currently no danger to the general public,” he warned locals to avoid the area for the time being, according to the Star Tribune.

