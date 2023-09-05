Two sisters among five teenagers killed as their car flies off overpass in Atlanta

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five teenagers who were killed in a horror Labor Day crash when their car flew over an interstate overpass in Atlanta have been identified by authorities.

Gwinnett County Police Department named the victims as sisters Katie Gaitan, 17 and Ashley Gaitan 16, as well as Coral Lorenzo 17, Hung Nguyen 18, and Abner Santana 19.

The five teenagers were ejected from their vehicle after it flipped over a wall on the University Parkway ramp leading to Interstate 85 just before 4am on Monday, sending them plunging 50-feet to the lower roadway.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other cars were involved in the crash, with three people from the other vehicles being hospitalised.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the collision, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sisters Katie, 16, and Ashley, 17, Gaitan were described as ‘two beautiful souls who were inseparable from each other’ (GoFundme)

The roads were closed for several hours as emergency services cleared the wreckage.

Three of the deceased were students at Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, police said.

Hung Nguyen (GoFundme)

Katie and Ashley Gaitan, from Atlanta, were remembered as “two beautiful souls who were inseparable from each other” in a GoFundme page set up by their friend Valeria Alvarez Ramos.

Hung Nguyen, of Lawrenceville, is survived by his brother and parents, a GoFundme account stated.

Coral Lorenzo (GoFundme)

A GoFundme page set up for Atlanta teenager Coral Lorenzo stated that her “family and our entire community is grieving the loss of an amazing person”.

Abner Santana, of Suwanee, was remembered as a “cherished member” of the family on an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

Abner Santana, 19 (GoFundme)

Gwinnett County Police Department Corporal Christian D’Allaird told a news conference that investigators were trying to piece together the cause of the accident.

All five of the deceased were believed to be in the same vehicle.

The three injured people were in a stable condition, police said.