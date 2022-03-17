Wild flash floods see scores of Alabama motorists rescued from high waters
One 60-year-old man in critical condition after dramatic weather system passes through
Heavy rain storms in Alabama caused flash floods that saw emergency services rescue a string of motorists stuck in high water.
Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city and performed eight rescues.
In one incident a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and after being given CPR was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
“Please avoid travel in downtown Birmingham!” the National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted.
“Multiple water rescues, cars swept away in flood waters, roads impassable…flooding reports continue to rush in.”
And they added: “Important reminder: Not all rescues are ‘swift’ water rescues.
“Many flash flooding rescues occur in standing water. Please remember this when you’re traveling & encounter flooding. NEVER drive into floodwaters...rushing OR standing! Don’t put others’ lives in danger!”
The hardest-hit areas were on the south side of Jefferson County, with flash flooding reported near St. Vincent’s Hospital and Southside neighbourhoods.
“I’ve never seen this much water on the ground,’’ one Birmingham police officer said over the radio, according to AL.com.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham also announced several road closures around its campus due to flooding, according to WVTM-TV.
