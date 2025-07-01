Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michigan is set to announce that it has finally replaced all of the lead water pipes in the city of Flint, according to a report.

The news comes a decade after lead-contaminated water was first found in its water system, resulting in extensive legal battles and national outrage over one of the country’s most damaging water crises.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead, which can result in reproductive issues, high blood pressure, hypertension, nerve disorders, muscle and joint pain, and memory and concentration problems in adults. In children, it can lead to hearing problems, slowed growth, headaches, learning and behavioral difficulties, lowered IQ, and damage to the brain and nervous system.

Now, eight years after a court-ordered settlement required Flint officials to replace the pipes, nearly 11,000 have been replaced and more than 28,000 properties have been restored, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. In a release, it cited a progress report the state submitted to a federal court.

“Flint residents never gave up fighting for safe drinking water in the face of government indifference, mistruths, and incompetence. I’ve been angry that officials poisoned the drinking water in my home and community. But I will always be proud that Flint inspired a federal rule requiring that every lead pipe in the country be replaced in the next decade. Flint changed America, for the better,” Melissa Mays, of the organization Water You Fighting For, said in a statement shared by the council.

open image in gallery Michigan is reportedly set to announce that all of the lead water pipes have finally been replaced in the city of Flint, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The city is the site of one of the nation’s worst water crises, which began more than a decade ago ( AFP via Getty Images )

“In these challenging times for our country — marked by chaos and pain for so many — the story of Flint is a shining beacon of hope,” President Manish Bapna added. “It is a reminder of the power that we the people of this country hold. It’s a reminder of why preserving American democracy is so essential. It’s a reminder of what’s possible if we stand up to powerful forces and refuse to back down.”

Neither Michigan attorney general’s office nor Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley immediately responded to requests for comment from The Independent.

The water crisis began in 2014, after a state-appointed emergency manager ended a contract with Detroit’s water system, switching to the Flint River to save money. The state did not require treatment to prevent corrosion that caused lead to leach into the water supply of the majority-Black city. Nearly 100,000 Flint residents were exposed to lead through their drinking water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One study found that the number of children with elevated lead levels in their blood doubled or even tripled.

open image in gallery Nearly 100,000 Flint residents were exposed to lead through their drinking water. An outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease was also tied to the decision to end a contract with Detroit water system ( AP )

The switch coincided with an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease, or a severe form of pneumonia, that killed a dozen people and sickened at least 87 between June 2014 and October 2015, the council reported. It was the third-largest outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease recorded in U.S. history.

Three years later, the city’s residents — a third of whom live in poverty — sued Flint and Michigan officials for access to safe water, resulting in a landmark settlement in 2017. A federal court in Detroit ordered Flint to give every resident the opportunity to have their lead pipe replaced at no cost to them and to provide comprehensive tap water testing, implement a faucet filter distribution and education program, and maintain funding for health programs to help residents.

open image in gallery The effort to replace pipes has taken years. It stalled during the pandemic and allegedly due to poor management ( AP )

The council has said the Covid pandemic and “ineffective” management of the program stalled the work by years.

Since then, Flint’s story has inspired action at a national level, and the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency issued a federal rule requiring every lead pipe to be replaced in the next ten years.

The agency estimates that as many as 9 million homes are served through lead pipes across the country and that replacing them could cost at least $45 billion. A decision on whether to honor that commitment is due from the Trump administration later this summer.

With reporting from The Associated Press