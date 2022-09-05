Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One person has been found dead and a search operation is underway for nine others, including a child, on board a seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island in Washington.

The float plane was en route to the Renton Municipal airport from Friday Harbor in San Juan County, the US coast guard said.

The authorities received a report at 3.11pm local time on Sunday that a seaplane with 10 people had crashed, prompting a major search operation.

At least four coast guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were pressed into the search.

The 55-year-old single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter was in the air for 19 minutes before crashing.

The body of a woman has been recovered from the scene, the Seattle Times reported.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, authorities said.

