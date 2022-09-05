Search for survivors as plane carrying 10 people crashes into Mutiny Bay, Washington
The plane was flying from San Juan County to Renton Municipal Airport
One person has been found dead and a search operation is underway for nine others, including a child, on board a seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island in Washington.
The float plane was en route to the Renton Municipal airport from Friday Harbor in San Juan County, the US coast guard said.
The authorities received a report at 3.11pm local time on Sunday that a seaplane with 10 people had crashed, prompting a major search operation.
At least four coast guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were pressed into the search.
The 55-year-old single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter was in the air for 19 minutes before crashing.
The body of a woman has been recovered from the scene, the Seattle Times reported.
The cause of the crash is still unknown, authorities said.
More follows
