Even more flooding is expected to hit some areas of the central U.S. that were already pounded by a deadly rain event earlier this month.

Forecasters warned that a new round of heavy rain this week will bring a new flash flood threat and a flood advisory was issued along the Mississippi River in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

“Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks,” the National Weather Service advised.

The advisory was issued over the weekend and remains in effect into the early hours of Wednesday morning in Memphis. On Sunday, the river’s stage was at 30.4 feet — just over three feet below flood stage (the point at which a river's water level is considered dangerous).

The agency said rain would start to flood a recreational vehicle park in Arkansas, and Dacus Lake Road.

open image in gallery A flood advisory has been issued along the Mississippi River just weeks after a historic storm hit Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee ( Getty )

“The river is against the toe of the levee from the north Shelby County line south to near Sulcer Road. Water is encroaching the levee near the south end of Island 40 Chute. The camp near Mound City is flooding. Water is beginning to flood the settlement near Blue Lake,” the advisory said.

Between two and four inches of rain are forecast to fall over a two-to-three-day period. But, AccuWeather says some locations could get double that amount.

“It may take until the middle of May for waters to dip below flood stage along the entire stretch of the Mississippi,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. “However, rain forecast to develop over the region toward the end of the month could result in a new surge of water over some of the rivers in the basin.”

Downpours from northern Texas to the meeting of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers will bring flash flood threats to urban areas and along small streams.

Severe storms are also forecast to bring tornadoes, hail, and wind in a stretch from Texas through Michigan on Monday.

open image in gallery At the beginning of the month, more than 15 inches of rain fell in Kentucky. The deadly event swept multiple people away in floodwaters ( AFP via Getty )

These warnings come following a historic storm that brought deep, muddy waters to communities in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. The flooding took the lives of more than a dozen people, including a nine-year-old boy. The storm led to dozens of water rescues. Flooding along the Mississippi River could be seen from space.

Local officials told residents that flooding around rivers would linger even after the waters subsided. Climate change is making these events more severe, with an increasingly warm atmosphere able to hold more moisture.

Right now, runoff from that rain is just surging through the lowest portion of the Mississippi River, Sosnowski noted. It’s resulting in moderate to high flood levels in some areas, including Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“The flooding can occur even though only one-third to one-half of the rain that fell in prior events is likely to fall,” he added.