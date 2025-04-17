Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least four people have been injured after a shooting on Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus.

FSU locked the campus down on Thursday following reports of an active shooter and students were warned to shelter in place.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way,” the university said on X. “Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

Multiple gunshots were reported and a heavy police presence attended the scene. At around 1.15 p.m. local time CNN reported that a suspect had been taken into custody.

FSU said that all classes and university events including athletics events scheduled for Thursday had been cancelled as the situation continued to unfold.

“Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus,” an update said.

NBC News reported that at least four people had been injured.

A statement shared by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital said it was “actively receiving and caring for patients” related to the incident “At this time details are still unfolding, and we do not have specific information to share,” the statement read.

“However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.

"We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available. We ask for your patience and compassion during this difficult time."

FSU student Emily Palmer, 21, told CNN she had been near the student union when she was alerted to the “dangerous situation” on campus. “I’m shaking … It’s just a lot going on,” she told the outlet, adding that she was “concerned” for the safety of her friends.

“I have friends in class right who are getting evacuated by police with their hands up,” she said.

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody said they were monitoring the situation closely. Scott said his team had been in touch with local law enforcement, writing: “Praying for the safety of everyone at FSU and a swift recovery for those injured.”

In her own X post, Moody added: “I am praying for the safety of the students, faculty and all first responders involved.”