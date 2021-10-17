A vendor has been criticised for selling merchandise featuring Nazi symbolism at a Florida biker rally.

The vendor, named Jenny, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that she sold hats embroidered with swastikas and skull-and-bones logos during Biketoberfest as a tribute to World War II veterans.

“It doesn’t mean what people think,” Jenny, whose surname was not reported, said. “A lot of people don’t know the history, so they label me a racist, which is not true at all.”

Marvin Miller, president of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties said the sale of items featuring the hate symbol was shameful.

“It’s just a shame in this day and age,” Mr Miller told the News-Journal: “It never stops. We just have to deal with it and just remember that we’re still America. Unfortunately, people abuse some of the wonderful rights we have and take it to extremes to spread propaganda.”

Jonathan Davis, who posted a picture of the hats on his Facebook page to warn people that it was on sale at the Daytona Beach festival said that the Nazi imagery “had no place in society.” reports The Hill.

“It’s absolutely disgusting to see a vendor selling Nazi and SS gear, but it’s even worse that the only reason they would do so is because people are actually buying it,” Mr Davis said.

Jenny has since been ordered by the owner of the property where she operated her business to get rid of the Nazi merchandise and has done so.