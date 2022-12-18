Boy, 12, accidentally shoots and kills himself during sleepover at friend’s house

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12-year-old boy has accidentally shot himself dead after he stumbled across a loaded handgun during a sleepover at a friend’s house.

The child, who has not been named, had been dropped off by his mother at his friend’s house in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday, according to Lakeland Police.

Police said that the two boys, aged 12 and 13, were home alone and had gone into the garage where the victim discovered a loaded handgun inside a car.

As the 12-year-old was handling the gun, he accidentally fired a single round, fatally shooting himself, police said.

Lakeland Police said that officers were called to the home at around 7pm to a report that a child had been shot.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and emergency medical professionals rendering him aid.

The child was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said that the victim’s mother had been under the impression that there was an adult in the home when she dropped her son off.

In reality, the surviving boy’s family members were at work and did not know that the victim was at their house. They had not given the 13-year-old boy permission to have any guests over, police said.

The investigation into the tragic death continues with police asking the public to come forward with any information. It is not clear if any charges will be brought in the case.

The home where the 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself dead (Fox 13)

This marks just the latest tragedy where a young child has accidentally killed themselves or others after getting their hands on a loaded gun in Florida in recent months.

Back in June, an eight-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a one-year-old girl and injured a two-year-old girl at a motel in Pensacola.

During that incident, police said the boy had found his father’s gun holstered in the closet.

The young child fired one shot that struck and passed through the baby before also striking the toddler.

The boy’s father, who had left the young children alone in the room, was later slapped with a series of charges including failing to store a firearm properly.