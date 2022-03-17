A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.

Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported.

“He turned the boat around and couldn’t get to her as fast as he wanted so he jumped in afterward and swam her to shore and she hit her head she had a fatal injury in the back of her head,” said her mom Jessie Partridge to Boston25 News.

“We’re crying a lot over crying in huddles,” said Jessie Partridge.

In a statement released by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers that was provided to BocaNewsNow, they explain how there was a small craft advisory in place in that area at the time of the accident.

“The victim was brought to shore by the lifeguards at Boca Beach Club and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The weather advisory indicated a small craft advisory for the area,” the report reads.

The 22-year-old’s father, Donald Partridge, expressed his concerns after the fact that the pair had decided to take such a small vessel out when conditions were not favourable.

“Any boat smaller than 30 feet shouldn’t be out there and she rented a 23-foot boat,” said Donald Partridge to Boston25 News. “It’s not her first time. She’s familiar with boats, she knows boats a little bit, but they went out and a big wave hit him and I guess she was thrown from the boat.”

Condolences from friends and family began pouring in after the news of the 22-year-old’s accident became widespread.

In a Facebook post from Ms Partridge’s employer, Toyota of Nashua, the business’ president Matt McGovern expressed his remorse for losing a great team member and described the young sales consultant as being “a presence who brightened every room she walked into”.

A GoFundMe, organised by the deceased’s family with proceeds going to her father, Donald Partridge, has been set up in Lindsey’s memory.

“Our family is devastated and she will be missed forever. If you can and would like to help during this time your generosity is appreciated!” the description reads. Since launching two days ago, the campaign has collected more than $22,000 (£16,780) of its $20,000 (£15,260) goal.