A man survived a coma that spanned 244 days – but seven years and one week later, he was tragically killed by a truck.

In July 2017, days before Drew Kohn turned 23, he endured a motorcycle crash in Jacksonville, Florida, First Coast News reported.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined he had sustained a traumatic brain injury, and impaled lungs, as well as a broken shoulder, pelvis, and ribs.

“Doctors thought he was brain dead and would never walk or talk again, but through faith and the power of prayer, he emerged from a coma after 244 days and lived life to the fullest,” a GoFundMe page stated.

“They would have harvested his organs,” his mother, Yolanda Osborne-Kohn told First Coast News. “It was because of my faith that gave me the boldness to speak up and push back and let them know ‘you’re not getting a toenail or an eyelash.’”

When he awoke, his mother recalled him saying: “Yeah mom, I’m OK. I love you, mom.”

But on July 26, 2024, this time days before he turned 30, Kohn was the victim of another accident. He was hit by a pickup truck while walking at 5.30am in Jacksonville.

The driver reportedly stopped driving right away and called 911. Kohn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent has emailed the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for more information.

“While we miss him more than words can express, we are at peace knowing he is finally home,” the GoFundMe page said. “He was passionate about helping those struggling with trauma and traumatic brain injuries, always giving them hope.”

The fundraiser has raked in nearly $12,000 to pay for his funeral expenses as well as the medical expenses he had accumulated over the years.