Florida condo complex votes to strip Trump from its name

A Florida condo complex has voted to strip Trump from its name.

The former Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach has now reverted to its original name of The Plaza, following the ex-president’s ties to the US Capitol insurrection.

The 32-storey complex was built in the 1980s on the Intracoastal Waterway, and the one-term president bought the complex from the Bank of New York before handing it back to his lenders in 1991 during the economic downturn.

But Trump Plaza remained as the complex’s legal name until the 6 January violence when residents voted to dump the name completely, The Palm Beach Post reported.

In February 2020 residents of the complex, which has 221 units ranging in price from $1m to $4m, had voted to not replace Trump Plaza signs on top of the buildings that had been removed for repair.

Then in June 2020, in the wake of the racial justice protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, the building pulled down any remaining Trump signs.

Now 67 per of residents have voted to rename it The Plaza, according to The Palm Beach Post.

“The residents preferred a name for the condo that was generic, low-key and didn’t attract attention of any kind,” said condo association president Jeff Barr.

“Our original name of ‘The Plaza’ filled that need.”

In March the complex’s management emailed unhappy residents and confirmed that the Trump name was damaging property values.

“That’s not surprising when many real estate brokers reported the name ‘Trump Plaza’ is clearly a deterrent to some people from buying units here,” said a management email sent to residents.

“To protect our values, and in fact to enhance them, your Board is unanimous in support of changing our name.”

Since leaving the White House in January Mr Trump and the former first lady have lived at his Mar-a-Lago private members club in Palm Beach.