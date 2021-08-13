Four teachers from same Florida school district die from Covid within 24 hours

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.

Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News.

Broward County has mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.

The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing mandates, as millions of students return to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year against climbing rates of infections and hospitalisations among children.

Two states with the highest number of pediatric admissions – Florida, which has seen a recent daily average of 54 children admitted to hospitals, and Texas, where the daily average is 40 – have both banned mask mandates for schools.

More follows...