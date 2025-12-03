Florida Crunch Fitness could be the source of a Legionnaires ‘outbreak,’ experts say
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can sometimes be deadly
Florida health officials are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease after at least 14 confirmed cases were linked back to a central Florida gym, according to reports.
The Florida Health Department confirmed the outbreak, without specifying which gym was involved, according to an email obtained by WFTV 9.
While health officials have not named the gym, WFTV 9 reported a week earlier that some members of a Crunch Fitness in Ocoee, a city just west of Orlando, had Legionnaire’s disease.
At least one woman who went to the gym has been hospitalized and diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, ClickOrlando reported, citing Legionnaires Lawyers, a law firm that says the outbreak could have had as many as 28 potential exposures.
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can sometimes be deadly, though oftentimes it is mild. It is caused by Legionella bacteria, which can be found in water systems and air conditioning systems.
The disease is not transmitted person-to-person, but can be through water particles, according to the Orange County Health Department.
“I just think that people should know. People are coming here to work out to be safe, to be healthy, not to walk into a situation to get sick,” gym member Carla Jones told ClickOrlando.
Jones said she inquired about the outbreak and was pointed to an information board posted in the facility.
“I guess they got a board of information,” she said. “I said OK, but why would we read about it? But why would that not be something you tell people when they walk in?”
Crunch said it was working with the Health Department during their investigation and has closed off parts of the gym to test the water of its pool and spa systems.
The Crunch Fitness facility had previously been an LA Fitness, where health officials investigated three Legionnaires’ cases in 2017, according to the reports.
Crunch said it spent over $5 million renovating the facility, including the HVAC and aquatic systems, before opening in 2024.
The health department declined to comment on ongoing investigations.
Meanwhile, the gym remains open for members to visit.
Jones told ClickOrlando she decided not to work out after speaking with facility staff.
“We need to be safe in that environment,” she said.
The Independent has contact Crunch Fitness for comment.
