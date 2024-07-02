Support truly

A teenage stripper and various adult-entertainment businesses are suing Florida over the state’s newest law that raises the minimum age for workers.

On July 1, a new Florida law aimed to crack down on human trafficking took effect. Part of it called for those working at adult-entertainment businesses to be at least 21 years old. The businesses include sex shops, adult bookstores and strip clubs.

That led to a flurry of lawsuits including one from Serenity Bushey, 19, a dancer at a Florida club. Two strip clubs and a sex shop also filed a lawsuit over the law, according to WKMG.

Bushey argues in her lawsuit the law is in violation of her First Amendment rights to allow freedom of expression.

The dancer said she and eight other workers at her club lost their jobs because of the new bill.

“Bushey has been a professional entertainer who regularly performed at Cafe Risque,” according to the lawsuit. “As with similar performers around the state, Bushey earned her living through her art while providing entertainment for the benefit and enjoyment of her audience.”

Lawsuits have been filed over a new Florida law that calls for workers at adult-entertainment venues to be at least 21 years old ( AP )

Clubs use younger performers to help attract younger audiences, the lawsuit read. Clubs will also “promote” younger dancers with a devoted fanbase, according to the filing.

Workers at the club are not just dancers, but clerks, cooks, waitresses and DJ, according to the lawsuits.

The suits seek to overturn the law and ask for an unspecified amount of money.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill designed to curtail human trafficking in the state.