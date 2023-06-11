Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump’s supporters gather after he was indicted on 37 counts.

The indictment, filed on 8 June in US District Court in Florida, includes more than two dozen counts of illegally withholding classified documents under the Espionage Act.

In the past weeks, federal law enforcement was able to retrive mounds of boxes with sensitive government documents from his primary residence in the notorious Mar-a-Lago resort.

Photographs in an unsealed indictment released on 9 June showed stacks of them on a ballroom stage and gilded bathroom with a chandelier.

Despite the charges, Donald Trump has pledged to continue his 2024 presidential campaign even if he is convicted of a felony.

The former president took the stage at state Republican conventions in Georgia and North Carolina where he called his recent indictment “a travesty of justice” and repeated unsupported conspiratorial claims that Joe Biden had stashed secret documents in Washington DC.