Florida man killed after driving into firework store, causing smoke and explosions

A Florida man died after his vehicle crashed into a fireworks store, causing a massive explosion and blaze.

Authorities say that the 53-year-old male driver was first involved in a crash with a pickup truck at a junction before his Dodge Durango SUV ran straight through the front of Phantom Fireworks in Melbourne, Florida.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

“We are in contact with the family and they were unable to provide any medical reasons or medical issues that the driver was having that might explain what happened,” said Lt. Channing Taylor of Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP investigation is ongoing and the vehicles involved will be inspected to see if there were any mechanical faults.

It took firefighters around two hours to finally get the blaze under control, according to WESH.

“The fire extended through every bit of the building so the crews were met with heavy fire conditions along with a lot of fireworks,” Brevard Frie Chief Patrick Voltaire said.

“We had to put up aerial master streams to challenge the fire. We couldn’t make an attack too close to the building.”