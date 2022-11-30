Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida man killed after driving into firework store, causing smoke and explosions

Driver invovled in car accident before incident in city of Melbourne, Florida

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 30 November 2022 03:44
Comments

Video shows fireworks exploding after SUV crashes into Phantom Fireworks store in Florida

A Florida man died after his vehicle crashed into a fireworks store, causing a massive explosion and blaze.

Authorities say that the 53-year-old male driver was first involved in a crash with a pickup truck at a junction before his Dodge Durango SUV ran straight through the front of Phantom Fireworks in Melbourne, Florida.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

“We are in contact with the family and they were unable to provide any medical reasons or medical issues that the driver was having that might explain what happened,” said Lt. Channing Taylor of Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP investigation is ongoing and the vehicles involved will be inspected to see if there were any mechanical faults.

Recommended

It took firefighters around two hours to finally get the blaze under control, according to WESH.

“The fire extended through every bit of the building so the crews were met with heavy fire conditions along with a lot of fireworks,” Brevard Frie Chief Patrick Voltaire said.

“We had to put up aerial master streams to challenge the fire. We couldn’t make an attack too close to the building.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in