Florida woman accused of drunkenly driving golf cart on busy highway

A Florida woman was arrested for driving a golf cart on one of Florida’s busiest interstates while she was drunk.

Diane Hawk, 58, of Barefoot Bay, has been charged with disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence after the incident in Brevard County on Saturday evening, Fox reported.

Florida Highway Patrol said that Ms Hawk was spotted driving in the center lane of Interstate 95 with a golf car by a semi truck.

Ms Hawk reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and the truck driver steered her to the shoulder of the highway.

Troopers responding to the scene said that Ms Hawk began arguing with them and repeatedly told them that she needed her bag when they attempted to take her out of the golf cart. When they asked for identification, she reportedly gave them a credit card.

Troopers also found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey when they seized her bag.

Ms Hawk reportedly told troopers that she was heading to SR-528 and that “she saw on the news” that driving in an expressway was legal.

She was booked into Brevard County Jail and it is unclear if she is still in custody. The Independent has reached out for comment.