Florida fire: Two homes destroyed and 12 damaged as firefighters battle 1,400-acre blaze
The Adkins Avenue Fire is believed to have been started by a local resident burning trash in their backyard
Two homes have been destroyed and at least 12 more damaged as firefighters continue to battle a 1,400-acre blaze in Bay County, Florida.
The Adkins Avenue Fire continues to rages - almost 24 hours after the blaze is believed to have been started by a local resident burning trash in their backyard before it quickly got out of control and spread rapidly through the area.
Around 600 homes were forced to evacuate and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the Bay County on Friday.
Bay County Florida Emergency Services said on Saturday morning that the evacuation order remained in place and the blaze had grown even larger through the night.
It was now 1,400 acres large and is just 30 per cent contained after around 200 firefighters worked through the night to try to bring it under control.
