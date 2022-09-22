Truck crash spills beer across Florida highway, forcing it to close

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida highway was forced to temporarily shut down after several vehicles crashed, spilling thousands of cans of beer from a delivery vehicle that almost entirely covered the busy road.

Photos and videos showed thousands of cans of Coors Light beer strewn across a highway near Tampa city early on Wednesday morning following a crash that involved five trucks and a pickup.

Cans of beer and concrete — being transported by one of the trailers — also got spilt over to the sides of the roads as well.

The incident occurred on interstate 75, close to Hernando County, which is around 30 miles north of Tampa, when a semi-trailer crashed into another while changing lanes.

Five vehicles in total were caught up in the crash, according to the Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS. But the semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer and collided with a pickup truck and another trailer.

No major injuries were reported, however, some people present inside the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The busy road had to be shut down for cleanup for hours, after which the highway was reopened for traffic later in the day.

According to local media reports, the inside lanes were opened to traffic around two and a half hours after the crash at around 8.30am.

But the rest of the road could only become functional after six hours, around 12pm local time. Satellite footage in local media shows cars lined up for kilometres following the sudden blockade on the highway. While other footage on local media showed workers cleaning up the area tirelessly for hours so the traffic could resume.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported in a South Korean city in June when a road became the site of a major beer spill as crates fell off the side of a truck at an intersection.